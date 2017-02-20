Fire starts during Raeford domestic dispute

A Hoke County couple in critical condition after domestic fire. Neighbors now collecting supplies for family. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/jDxRydL2C7 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 20, 2017

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Raeford couple's home went up in flames Sunday during what deputies called a domestic dispute.The call came in around 12:45 from the 100 block of Antigua Drive in Raeford.Neighbors told ABC11 they witnessed the husband running down the street on fire and the wife jumped from the second floor.Sheriff Hubert Peterkin identified the husband as 47-year-old Latroy Waller - who he said is a disabled veteran. He is in critical condition. His 25-year-old wife Mamie Waller was severely burned. Both are at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.The couple's five children were at a home next door when the fire broke out.A neighbor also said two dogs were rescued from the backyard of the home.Peterkin did not release more information on the nature of the alleged dispute or how the fire started.