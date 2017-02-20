  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
NEWS

Fire starts during Raeford domestic dispute

Smoke and flames poured from the home (image courtesy Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Raeford couple's home went up in flames Sunday during what deputies called a domestic dispute.

The call came in around 12:45 from the 100 block of Antigua Drive in Raeford.

Neighbors told ABC11 they witnessed the husband running down the street on fire and the wife jumped from the second floor.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin identified the husband as 47-year-old Latroy Waller - who he said is a disabled veteran. He is in critical condition. His 25-year-old wife Mamie Waller was severely burned. Both are at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The couple's five children were at a home next door when the fire broke out.

A neighbor also said two dogs were rescued from the backyard of the home.



Peterkin did not release more information on the nature of the alleged dispute or how the fire started.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfiredomestic violenceRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations dies
Trump weighs options for next national security adviser
Serious crash shuts down southbound I-95 near Benson
More News
Top Stories
Man pleads no contest in truck accident that killed boy
Russian ambassador to United Nations dies in New York
Serious crash shuts down southbound I-95 near Benson
Raleigh police say man starved dog to death
Neighbor says he witnessed deputy shooting
Raleigh jurors to see video in death-penalty trial
3 injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
Show More
Governor Cooper announces new jobs
Currituck County considers ban on solar farms
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
Man found shot to death in BMW
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos