  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Congressman David Price holds town hall meeting in Chapel Hill
NEWS

Firefighter injured battling Garner blaze

EMBED </>More News Videos

The fire broke out on Dynamic Drive in Garner (WTVD)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh firefighter was injured battling an early morning fire on Dynamic Drive in Garner on Saturday.

Dispatch told ABC11 crews were battling a blaze at Chason Diesel Services. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said the firefighter's respirator was knocked off in the fire.

The firefighter's injuries are not said to be serious.

The building is a total loss, Herman said. Crews are expected work all day Saturday and Sunday to clear the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Related Topics:
newsbuilding fireGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Intruder scaled fence to enter White House grounds Friday night
Mother sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping her daughter
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Obamas meet Bono for lunch in NYC
More News
Top Stories
Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Attempted robbery at Durham restaurant
4 displaced in Durham house fire
Mother sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping her daughter
Human remains found near I-540 in Wake County
Twin blasts kill 40 in Syria's capital
Show More
Candlelight vigil remembers murdered mom
Furious rally sends Duke past rival UNC in ACC semis
Raleigh woman, pup, scarred after pit bull attack
How were Trump's first 50 days? Depends on who you ask
Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank
More News
Top Video
Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?
Attempted robbery at Durham restaurant
Twin blasts kill 40 in Syria's capital
4 displaced in Durham house fire
More Video