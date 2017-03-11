Firefighter injured battling Garner blaze

A Raleigh firefighter was injured battling an early morning fire on Dynamic Drive in Garner on Saturday.Dispatch told ABC11 crews were battling a blaze at Chason Diesel Services. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said the firefighter's respirator was knocked off in the fire.The firefighter's injuries are not said to be serious.The building is a total loss, Herman said. Crews are expected work all day Saturday and Sunday to clear the scene.The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.