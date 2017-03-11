Firefighter injured battling Garner blaze

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Raleigh firefighter was injured battling an early morning fire on Dynamic Drive in Garner on Saturday.
Dispatch told ABC11 crews were battling a blaze at Chason Diesel Services. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said the firefighter's respirator was knocked off in the fire.
The firefighter's injuries are not said to be serious.
The building is a total loss, Herman said. Crews are expected work all day Saturday and Sunday to clear the scene.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.