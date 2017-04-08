NEWS

Firefighters battle Clayton mobile home fire

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Saturday afternoon police blocked off Main Street between Stallings and Moore Streets in Clayton while multiple fire crews worked to put out a mobile home fire.

Authorities said a resident was burning leaves in their backyard when they noticed a mobile home on fire.

A car, mobile home, and parts of a yard are burned and several power lines are down.

Clayton Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Johnston Co. EMS, and Archer Lodge Fire Departement are on scene.

Authorities are still unsure how the fire started.

