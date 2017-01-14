Firefighters battle massive Kannapolis church fire

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (WTVD) --Emergency crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at a church in Kannapolis early Saturday morning, according to WSOC in Charlotte.
More than 70 firefighters were called to Grace Covenant Baptist Church on East 11th Street where they witnessed flames shooting from the roof of the building.
PHOTOS: Flames destroy Kannapolis church https://t.co/Hb5dRABYPZ pic.twitter.com/NvwCT8o8Lx— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 14, 2017
Officials have not reported any injuries. Fire investigators are working to learn what caused the fire; the church is considered a total loss.
