The University of North Carolina football player accused of sexually assaulting another student last year has been cleared by the university.An attorney for Allen Artis says the university's Title IX compliance coordinator found no violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy after conducting a thorough investigation.A misconduct decision against Artis could have led to his expulsion. The school declined comment.Artis faces two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and assault on fellow student Delaney Robinson. ABC11 typically doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Robinson held a news conference last September in which she said Artis had sex with her in February 2016 while she was intoxicated and unable to consent.Artis said their sex was consensual. The reserve junior linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, is indefinitely suspended from the football team.