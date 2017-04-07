NEWS

UNC football player accused of assault cleared by the university

EMBED </>More News Videos

Allen Artis (UNC Athletics Department)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina football player accused of sexually assaulting another student last year has been cleared by the university.

An attorney for Allen Artis says the university's Title IX compliance coordinator found no violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy after conducting a thorough investigation.

RELATED: UNC player: I did not rape her. I did not rape her ...

A misconduct decision against Artis could have led to his expulsion. The school declined comment.

Artis faces two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and assault on fellow student Delaney Robinson. ABC11 typically doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Robinson held a news conference last September in which she said Artis had sex with her in February 2016 while she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

RELATED: UNC student claims rape by football player; athlete suspended from team

Artis said their sex was consensual. The reserve junior linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, is indefinitely suspended from the football team.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsUNC Tar Heelsuncsexual assaultespnnorth carolina tar heelsassaultcollege footballallen artis
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UNC player: I did not rape her. I did not rape her ...
UNC student claims rape; football player suspended
NEWS
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
What Trump has said about Syria and Assad
Rubio says President Trump 'has the obligation to act' in Syria
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Russia decries 'clear act of aggression' in US strike on Syria
More News
Top Stories
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Windy, chilly ahead of the weekend! Wind advisory today
Airstrike order raises questions about congressional approval
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
What the strike on Syria may mean for Fort Bragg
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
NAACP finally gets sit-down with Wake County Schools
Show More
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Fayetteville man arrested in sex assault from late 1990s
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
NAACP finally gets sit-down with Wake County Schools
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
More Video