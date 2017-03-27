Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, one of the strongest supporters of the controversial law known as HB2, pushed back Monday on an Associated Press report that says it will cost North Carolina $3.76 billion."The recent economic forecast reported by the Associated Press has no basis in fact and is another attempt to mislead and confuse the public through a bogus headline. The AP's figures are based off one person's guess over a 12 year period," he said.Earlier Monday, the AP reported North Carolina has suffered financial hits ranging from scuttled plans for a PayPal facility that would have added an estimated $2.66 billion to the state's economy to a canceled Ringo Starr concert that deprived a town's amphitheater of about $33,000 in revenue.Also in the report, the Associated Press called the $3.76 billion estimate "likely an underestimation of the law's true costs."