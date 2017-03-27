HB2

Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'

The law known at HB2

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, one of the strongest supporters of the controversial law known as HB2, pushed back Monday on an Associated Press report that says it will cost North Carolina $3.76 billion.

"The recent economic forecast reported by the Associated Press has no basis in fact and is another attempt to mislead and confuse the public through a bogus headline. The AP's figures are based off one person's guess over a 12 year period," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ HIS FULL STATEMENT

Earlier Monday, the AP reported North Carolina has suffered financial hits ranging from scuttled plans for a PayPal facility that would have added an estimated $2.66 billion to the state's economy to a canceled Ringo Starr concert that deprived a town's amphitheater of about $33,000 in revenue.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REPORT

Also in the report, the Associated Press called the $3.76 billion estimate "likely an underestimation of the law's true costs."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshb2Raleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HB2
AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B
Cooper: HB2 repeal will take 'some kind of compromise'
On anniversary of HB2, NCAA says stance hasn't changed
House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?
More hb2
NEWS
Maryland teen planned shooting at her school
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Trump son-in-law's power expanding with latest White House assignment
More News
Top Stories
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Maryland teen planned shooting at her school
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
NC student killed trying to board school bus
Show More
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Fayetteville police investigate 2 weekend shootings
Water main break blocking Cary roadway
Oklahoma police officer dies after shootout
Thieves steal 221-pound coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos