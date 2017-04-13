NEWS

Former Pinehurst elementary school teacher arrested on drug charges

Thomas Sherman (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHERN PINES, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Moore County Sheriff's Office has arrested a former Pinehurst elementary school teacher in connection with multiple drug offenses.

Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said the former teacher, Thomas J. Sherman, 31, was detained after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Wednesday of his residence in the 300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue in Southern Pines.

During the search, deputies seized 404 grams of cookie dough mixed with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 31 grams of butter laced with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 14 grams of marijuana, one gram of psilocybin mushrooms, one dosage unit of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine-MDMA (Ecstasy), eight dosage units of amphetamine, assorted drug paraphernalia and $482.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The total street value of the seized drugs is approximately $3,100.

Sherman is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled-substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled-substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled-substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled-substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

Sherman is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.
Related Topics:
newsmoore county newsdrug bustdrug arrestteacher arrestedSouthern Pines
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
24 people rescued from stalled roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
2 Georgia police officers fired after videos show man being punched, kicked
8 taken to hospital after stolen car crashes into school bus in Denver: Police
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
Wife helps Wayne Co. inmate escape during trash pickup
I-Team: Why Raleigh fire cleanup is a painstaking process
NAACP issues new call for release of imprisoned man
24 riders stuck on roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
Large Verizon outage impacting Chapel Hill customers
Raleigh Police arrest woman wanted on murder charge
Show More
Man hid 65 drug packets in his stomach on flight to RDU
Durham man charged with murder after shooting victim dies
Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
Cary PD: Man exposed himself to kids in multiple cases
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos