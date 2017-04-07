Fort Bragg celebrates return of 40 soldiers

Fort Bragg is celebrating the safe return of 40 soldiers after a nine-month deployment in Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.The 44th Medical Brigade's China Dragons marked their formal return to duty Friday. The team established a world class 248 bed hospital that provides preventative, behavior, and veterinary support to nearly 250 soldiers and sailors.Enduring triple digit temperatures, the China Dragons worked through the night with contractors, civilian workers, and coalition forces to build the facility from the ground up.Many of the soldiers who returned assumed new missions and assignments.