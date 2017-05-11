  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post, 2 injured

Fort Bragg (Photo by Lou Guilette)

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier was killed in a wreck on post Thursday evening, officials confirmed.

It happened during the evening rush on Plank Road near Mott Lake.

Military officials told ABC11 that one person was killed and two others were injured. One soldier in the Humvee was dead at the scene, another airlifted to Womack Army Medical. The third soldier was treated at the scene.

The three soldiers are "USASOC" -- special operations soldiers. The Army is withholding their names and units for now.

A Fort Bragg spokesman call the accident a terrible tragedy.

Military police blocked Plank Road minutes after the wreck was reported around 4:30 p.m.

A Bragg spokesman said the Humvee and a car-carrier truck collided. The truck driver was not hurt.

The military hasn't specified which soldier was driving the Humvee at the time of the crash.

According to Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum, safety investigators have not said where the soldiers were headed or what caused the accident.


