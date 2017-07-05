  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: New bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh announced
Police: Four shot, one critically, after downtown Raleigh fireworks show

Multiple people shot in downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after officers say four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.



The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street.

Police said one of the victims, 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening wounds. The three other victims were treated and released.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

