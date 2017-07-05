.@raleighpolice still on scene of shooting in downtown, officers say multiple people shot around 10:45pm following #4thOfJuly fireworks show pic.twitter.com/JCNWdCIXzA — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 5, 2017

Raleigh police are investigating after officers say four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street.Police said one of the victims, 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening wounds. The three other victims were treated and released.Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.The investigation remains ongoing.