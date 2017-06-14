Four-year-old critically hurt in Fayetteville crash

A 4-year-old was critically injured in a late night crash in Fayetteville Tuesday.It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Raeford Road at Strickland Bridge Road.Police say two cars slammed into one another.The 4-year-old was critically hurt and taken to the hospital.Both drivers were also taken to the hospital, but they were not seriously injured.Police shut down part of Raeford Road, near Bunce and 71st School roads, for several hours as they investigated the cause of the collision.