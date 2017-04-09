FLORIDA (WTVD) --Fresh Express is recalling a salad mix sold at Walmart stores in the southeast after a dead bat was found inside a package in Florida.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said two people in Florida reported eating some of the salad before the bat was found. The bat was sent to the CDC rabies lab, but experts couldn't determine if the bat had rabies because it had deteriorated.
"Transmission of rabies by eating a rabid animal is extremely uncommon, and the virus does not survive very long outside of the infected animal. CDC is supporting Florida local and state health officials in evaluating the people who found the bat in the salad," the CDC stated on its website.
Here's information on the recalled product from the CDC:
Fresh Express issued the recall of Organic Marketside Spring Mix on Saturday. The salads were sold in a clear container with production code G089B19 and a best-if-used-by date of April 14, 2017 located on the front label.
The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States. All remaining packages of salad from the same lot have been removed from all store locations where the salad was sold.
Consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it. A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department. CDC recommends that anyone who ate the recalled salad product and found animal material in it contact their health department for evaluation.
Report a Typo