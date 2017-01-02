MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Friends are raising money to give a Spring Lake woman a proper burial after she died in a violent wreck along Vass Road in Moore County.
The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near the Cumberland County line. A silver Honda Accord ran off the roadway and slammed into a tree, authorities said.
Two people were pinned inside, The Aberdeen Times reported.
One victim had serious injuries. A helicopter from Fort Bragg landed on the road to pick up the injured woman, but an ambulance had already taken her to a hospital.
The other victim, 25-year-old Karlea Pressley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pressley is described on a GoFundMe page as a free spirit and devoted parent.
"She loved her kids, loved her kids more than anything," said friend Xavier Green.
Friends are praying for Pressley's little girl and boy, who will grow up without their mom.
"Nobody deserves to go through this," said friend Kimell Hughes. "It's a hard thing to deal with, and I just want everybody to keep their heads up, look to God. He has all the answers."
Authorities have not released the cause of this fatal crash.
Fort Bragg Military Police are handling the investigation.
