A funeral home owner in Halifax County is facing numerous sex charges involving a minor.Authorities arrested 62-year-old Harold Lee Massey of Littleton Tuesday on 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor child and 31 counts of statutory sex offense.The Halifax County sheriff said the charges stemmed from a 6-year period, which started in 2006 when the child was 7-years-old.Massey was placed in the Halifax County jail under a $250,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for February 15th.