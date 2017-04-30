NEWS

Fuquay-Varina warns teens of drunk driving dangers

Teen Day Fuquay educates teen drivers (WTVD)

By Domenico Zelano Jr.
FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
For the seventh year in a row, the town of Fuquay-Varina hosted Teen Day Fuquay to educate teens on the dangers of drinking and driving.

The Fuquay-Varina Fire Department put on the demonstration Saturday morning.

It offered young people a chance to experience the realities of mixing alcohol and texting while driving in the Drive Wise Challenge.

In a somber moment, Miss Eastern Carolina Ashley Underhill shared her personal story about teen driving.

Underhill's brother, Chase, was killed in a speed racing accident. Her platform for the upcoming Miss North Carolina pageant is Motor Vehicle Safety.

It's those personal stories and activities that Police Chief Laura Fahnestock believes will create a lasting impression.

Related Topics:
newsdistracted drivingsafetyFuquay-Varina
