Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction

The Forest Hills Apartments were built on Garner's 7th Avenue back in 1982. Now, a new owner has purchased the property -- investing in the complex by renovating the units.It would be good news for many of the long-time residents here. But they say they're now being pushed out.Tuesday night, they marched from their homes down the street to Town Hall to plead for town council's help."I found out of the blue with no warning that everybody out here was being evicted," said Joyce Mosley. She's one of the 100-plus residents of Forest Hills who received a letter from the new property owners, EPC LLC of Chapel Hill.In the letter, EPC informed resident their leases were being terminated and government housing subsidies that residents such as Mosley use to pay their rent are no longer being accepted.Mosley, disabled and unable to work, has lived in Forest Hills for over 30 years. She pays $68 a month now with section 8 housing subsidies. On April 1, her rent balloons to $761. Money that Mosley would have to pay out of pocket. Money that Mosley says she doesn't have and has no way to get."I have nothing, I have nowhere to go, no one to turn to," Mosely said. "And on the 1st, I will have to move into the woods."Tuesday night, Mosely's Forest Hills neighbors, all facing similar fates, marched into Garner's Town Council meeting voicing their frustrations."It's not fair, how nobody's getting treated. It's not easy, it's hard. It's not easy. We (are) a family," said Shalarnda Gardner, a Forest Hills resident."It should not be that easy for someone to come and just say OK, I have enough money to buy this property. I want everybody out," said resident Cecilia Ebron.Longtime community advocate Ocatavia Rainey took the podium and called out Garner's mayor by name."This is a crisis in Garner, North Carolina. Your town, Ronnie Williams. So, you must find funding in your budget to help the residents," Rainey said.It was Garner's town manager who did the talking when the meeting broke into recess. Rodney Dickerson told ABC11 he was uncertain whether the town could offer any recourse to Forest Hills residents."It's a private property matter and so our hands are tied in a lot of ways," Dickerson said. "But we will reach out to the owners and see if there's anything we can do."ABC11's calls to EPC LLC were not returned Tuesday.Residents say they have little or no options for housing. They say waiting lists for subsidized low-income housing are several years long.The group is planning to meet on March 29 at Wake Baptist Grove Baptist Church at 302 E. Main St. in Garner to discuss affordable housing solutions with interested town council members and Wake County commissioners.