Governor Roy Cooper has declared that North Carolina will join other governors, mayors, and businesses in continuing to support the global Paris Agreement to reduce pollution.In an open letter to the international community, more than 1,000 people signed to agree that they are "still in to provide the leadership necessary to meet our Paris commitment.""Pulling out of the Paris Accord is wrong for our country, our children, and the generations to come," Governor Cooper said. "North Carolina's commitment to clean air and a healthy environment will remain a priority despite the lack of forward thinking leadership from the current administration."In signing the letter, Cooper pointed to North Carolina's long tradition of working for a healthier environment and for improved public health.Bipartisan efforts like the Clean Smokestacks Act, Renewable Energy, and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard made North Carolina a national model for reducing air pollution and a national leader in solar energy.Legal battles fought by then-Attorney General Cooper forced polluters including the Tennessee Valley Authority to clean up their emissions when the federal government would not."North Carolina knows that clean air and energy innovation are good for our economy and health, and we're committed to continuing to lead in this area even if Washington isn't," Cooper said.The Governors of California, Connecticut, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Hawaii also signed the letter.That letter read: