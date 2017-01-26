Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department says a gun and ammunition was found at Millbrook High School Thursday morning.
School officials alerted their school resource officer around 8 a.m. after getting a tip that a 14-year-old had the gun.
The teen was found in a classroom and the gun and ammunition were confiscated without incident.
Police said three students had been in possession of the gun before it was confiscated. The 14-year-old faces charges in juvenile court. Franklin Mauricio Diaz Castillo-Diaz and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, both 17, are charged with having a firearm on school property.
