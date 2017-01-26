NEWS

Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School

Franklin Mauricio Diaz Castillo-Diaz and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla. (images courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a gun and ammunition was found at Millbrook High School Thursday morning.

School officials alerted their school resource officer around 8 a.m. after getting a tip that a 14-year-old had the gun.

The teen was found in a classroom and the gun and ammunition were confiscated without incident.

Police said three students had been in possession of the gun before it was confiscated. The 14-year-old faces charges in juvenile court. Franklin Mauricio Diaz Castillo-Diaz and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, both 17, are charged with having a firearm on school property.

