Antonio Lamar McMillan was 32.

Harnett County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday in a home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.Authorities are working the scene at the Mason Mobile Home Park, just north of the Cumberland County-Harnett County line.Sheriff Wayne Coats identified the victim as 32-year-old Antonio McMillan.Deputies are talking to family members and area residents, gathering information about the case.Coats confirmed that McMillan was shot in the back of the head. He did not say in what room of the mobile home his body was found.Deputies got a call about 12:50 p.m. reporting a body inside a trailer on Gordon Lane, Coats said.One resident told ABC11 that she heard a loud bang about 6 a.m., something that sounded like a "shotgun blast."The sheriff told ABC11 that the victim did not live in the trailer but was a "frequent resident" there.Law officers have not discussed any possible suspects.