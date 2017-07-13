  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Harnett County family grieving death of toddler

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaida Jones was accidentally struck and killed by her grandmother's vehicle in their driveway.

By
COATS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A grandmother is heartbroken over the death of her daughter. She was behind the wheel of the vehicle that ran over her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Harnett County authorities say they got the call for help Tuesday morning at 11:28 a.m. They were told a child had been hit by a vehicle in a driveway of a home off N.C. Highway 55 in Coats.

That child was Jaida Jones. Her family was planning her second birthday party for Sunday. Jaida was pronounced dead at Central Harnett Hospital about an hour later.

In Spanish, the grandmother, Fabiola Arriola, said she remembers backing out of the driveway, thinking it was clear of children when she said it felt like she stepped on something.

She said she stopped and saw that she had hit her granddaughter. She described how she took Jaida in her arms and said there was a lot of blood.

Jaida's father described getting the phone call of what happened that morning.

"I woke up to the phone ringing, when I opened my messages the first thing I seen is 'your daughter got ran over,' " said James Jones, Jaida's father.

Through tears, he said he didn't know what to think. He said others tried to comfort him while he waited for news from the hospital but said he could already feel that his little girl was gone.

"I didn't know what to do," Jones said. "I didn't know how to feel. I didn't know how to think. I still don't."

A memorial of balloons, flowers and candles with a photo of Jaida, has been set up along the driveway.

The family is from Chicago and said they've only been in North Carolina a few years. They want to bury Jaida in Chicago. A family friend has set up a fundraising site to help the family with expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE GOFUNDME FOR JAIDA'S FAMILY

"I don't know how to wake up every morning and I think about her and know that I can't ever touch her again, I can't ever feel her again," said a distraught Jones.

Though the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death, at this time there is no indication of this being anything other than a tragic accident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesharnett county newschildren hit by carCoats
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
TIMELINE: Disappearance of 4 men in Bucks Co.
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
More News
Top Stories
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
Fayetteville police search for 2 crime victims
Woman shoots man in Lee County
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Heat lands several in hospital
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Show More
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
Wounded veteran gets new home
Woman's body found near Camp Lejeune main gate
ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017
More News
Top Video
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
Wounded veteran gets new home
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
More Video