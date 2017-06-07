NEWS

Henderson lifts boil water advisory after pump problems

By
HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The City of Henderson has lifted its boil water advisory. The advisory was put into place after the Kerr Lake Regional Water Plant began having difficulties with its pumps Monday.

The city's mayor told ABC11 Wednesday morning that the "water is safe in all aspects."

A mandatory water conservation was also in effect for Henderson.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The problem affected an estimated 54,000 users of Kerr Lake Regional Water System, including in Oxford, Vance County, and Franklinton.

RELATED: Kerr Lake Plant pump problems force water emergencies in Henderson, Oxford, Franklin County

There's still a boil water advisory in effect for Oxford until further notice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgranville county newsvance county newswater conservationboil orderwaterfranklin county newsHendersonOxford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
61 percent say Trump fired Comey to protect himself (POLL)
Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old in Durham
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old in Durham
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
Trump says he has his FBI pick
Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Police find 8th victim in London Bridge attack
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Show More
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Pregnant woman dies when son backs over her in minivan
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos