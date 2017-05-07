NEWS

Henderson man shot to death

(Shutterstock)

HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Henderson Police responded to a call of gunshots at 10:18 p.m. Saturday night and found a man dead.

It happened in the 800 block of Nicholas Street.

When officers arrived, they found Mardell Wendell Wynn, 29, with a gunshot wound. Vance County EMS pronounced Wynn dead.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and they are assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at (252)438-4141.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that may lead to an arrest callers may remain anonymous.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingHenderson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
82 freed Nigerian schoolgirls arrive in nation's capital
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
French choose new president; vote to affect all Europe
Driver hits DPD sergeant's car, tries to flee
More News
Top Stories
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
Troopers investigating fatal accident in Wake County
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
SC 8-year-old girl missing after mother found dead
Driver hits DPD sergeant's car, tries to flee
Police: Man killed after Goldsboro crash, shooting
Show More
Parts of NC mountains see rare May snowfall
Girl pries gator's mouth open after it bites her leg
French choose new president; vote to affect all Europe
Wildfire spreads in Georgia, forces evacuations
82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos