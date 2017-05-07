Henderson man shot to death

Henderson Police responded to a call of gunshots at 10:18 p.m. Saturday night and found a man dead.It happened in the 800 block of Nicholas Street.When officers arrived, they found Mardell Wendell Wynn, 29, with a gunshot wound. Vance County EMS pronounced Wynn dead.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and they are assisting with the investigation.If anyone has any information related to this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at (252)438-4141.Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that may lead to an arrest callers may remain anonymous.