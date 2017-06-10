NEWS

Highway 98 near Winding Way reopens after accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway 98 near Winding Way in Wake Forest is closed due to a traffic accident. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Highway 98 near Winding Way in Wake Forest was been reopened.

The roadway was closed Saturday afternoon because of a traffic accident.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, one car was heading east on Highway 98 and swerved onto the left side of the road which caused an SUV off of the road, flipping it onto its side.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App


Authorities said the other car involved crashed into a ditch.



The extent of the injuries of those involved is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffictraffic accidentWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh
Millbrook Road sinkhole repairs finished, road reopens
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
NC teen competes for spot on U.S. Junior National Team
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
Millbrook Road sinkhole repairs finished, road reopens
Adam West, known as TV's 'Batman' in the 1960s, dies at 88
Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US soldiers
Show More
Search ends for Navy sailor who fell off cruiser into ocean
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
Durham police investigate 2 armed robberies
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
Marches against Islamic law to be held in US cities
More News
Top Video
NC teen competes for spot on U.S. Junior National Team
Millbrook Road sinkhole repairs finished, road reopens
Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh
Bittersweet night for Kestrel Heights' final grad class
More Video