A Raeford man has been charged with kidnapping after Hoke County deputies responded to a disturbance call and found a woman tied up in a shed.Deputies went to the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road on Tuesday and heard a commotion from a shed behind the home.When they looked inside, they saw a woman restrained with ropes and chains. They arrested a man who was also in the shed.Gary Alen McNair, 52, of the 600 block of Ray Street in Raeford was charged with second-degree-kidnapping.The woman told deputies the man tied her up and placed her inside the shed against her will.McNair is being held without bond.