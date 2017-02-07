NEWS

Hoke County deputies arrest man after finding woman tied up in shed

Gary McNair (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raeford man has been charged with kidnapping after Hoke County deputies responded to a disturbance call and found a woman tied up in a shed.

Deputies went to the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road on Tuesday and heard a commotion from a shed behind the home.

When they looked inside, they saw a woman restrained with ropes and chains. They arrested a man who was also in the shed.

Gary Alen McNair, 52, of the 600 block of Ray Street in Raeford was charged with second-degree-kidnapping.

The woman told deputies the man tied her up and placed her inside the shed against her will.

McNair is being held without bond.

