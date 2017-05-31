NEWS

Large hole closes Raleigh's Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a large hole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon.

Raleigh Police are at the scene of the hole, which appeared to be close 8-10 feet across.

Water could be seen rushing underneath the road. Ed Buchan of Raleigh Utilities said a 24-inch sewer main collapsed and caused the hole.

Traffic is being diverted onto North Hills Drive.

Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon.



The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Crews are checking to see how much of the area has been undercut

Buchan said the repair work will take at least 24 hours.

The hole is right at the parking lot area for Shelley Lake Park.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic delayroad closureraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Clinton: Russians 'guided by Americans' in interference
NYPD sergeant indicted for fatally shooting mentally ill Bronx woman
4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident
US ignores evidence of atrocities by blacklisted Iraqi military unit
More News
Top Stories
4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
NC website company claims it hasn't been paid $18K
Police: 2 NC teens used dating site to steal men's cars
Show More
Firefighters rescue suspect who fell into creek during chase
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
House budget committee OKs NC budget plan
Police investigate decomposed body found in NC apartment
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos