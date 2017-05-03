NEWS

Hope Mills immigrant wanted in machete murders deported

Francisco Escobar-Orellana arrives in Honduras on Monday after being deported. He is wanted in Honduras in connection with two murders. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An undocumented immigrant, who was wanted for two murders in Honduras and arrested in February by ICE agents in Cumberland County, has been removed from the United States.

Francisco Escobar-Orellana, who had been living in Hope Mills, was deported Monday by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Escobar is wanted in Honduras on a May 2005 arrest warrant for allegedly hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993.

PREVIOUS STORY: ICE ARRESTS HOPE MILLS MAN WANTED IN MACHETE MURDERS IN HONDURAS

Officials don't know how long Escobar had been in the United States or when he arrived.

On March 23, a federal immigration judge ordered Escobar removed from the United States.

ERO Atlanta deportation officers transferred Escobar from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, to the Columbus Metropolitan Airport where he was flown to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Upon arrival, Escobar was transferred into Honduran law enforcement custody.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws," said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. "ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety. North Carolina residents are safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers."

Anyone with information about foreign fugitives is urged to contact ICE at the tip line (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE's online tip form.
