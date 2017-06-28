NEWS

Human remains found inside Fayetteville home identified

Investigators say officers responding to a well-being check at a home on Robeson Street near downtown found a badly decomposed body.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville have identified the human remains found inside a home Monday afternoon.

Investigators say officers responding to a well-being check at a home along the 200 block of Robeson Street near downtown around 3 p.m., found a badly decomposed body.

The body was later identified as 55-year-old Manos Raymond Dutton.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not indicate any suspicious circumstances surrounding Dutton's death.

The final autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still pending to determine an exact cause of death.

