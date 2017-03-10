NEWS

Human remains found near I-540 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff confirmed to ABC11 deputies had found human remains Friday on the side of I-540 eastbound.

The remains were discovered about 15-20 feet from the guard rail in the woods, just west of Falls of Neuse Road on I-540.

The sheriff's office said a man whose vehicle had broken down had been walking to find a repair shop when he found the remains about 6 p.m.

The body was decomposed, and it appeared the dead person was clothed in a black, short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. A para cord bracelet was found near the body, and the person's hair was in a ponytail.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the person had had surgery at some point, as a plate was found near the hip and pelvic area.

The body is being sent to the Medical Examiners office to determine cause of death and identify the body.

