I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?

Deployment of police body cams as of February 2017.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The plan is for most police officers to wear the cameras, but the plan is a work in progress.

Senior officers with the Durham Police Department confirmed to ABC11 the three officers involved in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man were not wearing body cameras.

Chief C.J. Davis said Kenneth Bailey Jr. ran from a house on Glenbrook Drive after the officers attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest; they then chased him on foot when investigators say Bailey pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers.

RELATED: NEIGHBORS QUESTION POLICE DECISION TO SHOOT DURHAM MAN

About 40 of Durham's 512 sworn officers wear body cameras out in the field. Officials explained those officers are all from District 1, which is on the northeast side of the city. District 4, to the city's southeast, will be the next unit to receive and begin wearing body cameras.

In March, DPD released a draft order on the cameras, explaining:

"In an effort to enhance its services to the community, the Durham Police Department utilizes body worn cameras. The goals are to enhance both officer and citizen accountability and strengthen public trust by preserving factual representations of officer-citizen interactions while protecting civil liberties and privacy interests; to enhance evidence collection and training efforts, and to provide an additional means of documentation for administrative and public interest purposes."

The order also elaborates on which officers specifically will wear the cameras and when the officer should press "record."

READ THE FULL DRAFT ORDER HERE (.pdf)

Who will wear the cameras?
  • Uniform Patrol Officers

  • H.E.A.T. Officers

  • Traffic Services Officers

  • Bicycle Officers

  • Violent Incident Response Team Officers

  • Warrant Squad Officers

What should the cameras record?
  • any officer initiated field contacts involving actual or potential violations of the law including traffic stops, and pedestrian or vehicle contacts;

  • upon being dispatched to, and/or when responding to assist on, any and all calls for service, the exception being a call handled via telephone;

  • when engaged with a citizen for the purpose of investigating or assisting in the investigation of suspected criminal activity;

  • while executing searches of individuals, personal property, vehicles, and premises. The Body Camera will be used to record a request for consent to search and the granting or denial of that consent. This recording shall not replace the use of the Consent to Search Form as required by policy.


Several other police departments in the ABC11 viewing area have or in the process of rolling out body cameras to their fleets:

Fully Deployed
  • Fayetteville


In Progress
  • Chapel Hill

  • Raleigh

  • Rocky Mount

  • Wilson


Future Plans
  • Cary

  • Carrboro

  • Goldsboro


RELATED: I-TEAM REPORT: WHY BODY CAMS MAY NOT TELL THE WHOLE STORY

