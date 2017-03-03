  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty phase of murder trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
ICE takes undocumented dad dropping kids off at school in California

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez was taken into custody by ICE agents while dropping his children off at school in Highland Park. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
While being dropped off at school with her sisters, 13-year-old Fatima Avelica recorded her undocumented father being picked up by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez had been in the country for 20 years with four children, two of whom are grown.

The ICE officials, who wore police jackets, took the 48-year-old father into custody as he dropped his girls off at school in Highland Park on Tuesday.

"It's really hard what we're going through," Avelica-Gonzalez's daughter Brenda Avelica said. "I never thought we'd actually go through something like this. It's terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart."

Ricardo Mireles, Executive Director of the Highland Park charter school Academia Avance, brought together about two dozen people to support the family.

"I think the impacts are going to come in terms of, 'Hey, how do we pay the rent? And how do we move forward?'" Mireles said. "We want to be able to find resources to help this family go through this process."

Mireles said the girls' father had a nearly decade-old DUI conviction and an incident 20 years ago where the father said he bought a car with an incorrect registration sticker, unbeknownst to him.

Both were reasons given for the deportation.

An attorney for the family was attempting to file paperwork for a U-visa, which would allow Avelica-Gonzalez to remain in the country.

