Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills

Immigrants, activists and even a couple of legislators gathered to speak up against various pieces of proposed legislation at Tuesday's general assembly. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Immigrants, activists and even a couple of legislators gathered to speak up against various pieces of proposed legislation at Tuesday's general assembly.

People gathered with pro-immigrant signs and a car shaped piñata. The piñata was tagged with a mock HB471 license plate - a bill which calls for more severe penalties for anyone who allows an undocumented person to operate a vehicle.

Immigrant college students from North Carolina State and Wake Forest public health researchers spoke out against bills they said target sanctuary campuses and cities.

One speaker called for Representative George Cleveland to resign for having his name on several of the bills they spoke out against.

Protestors gathered after the speaking event to deliver piñata which was stuffed with letters voicing concern to Representative Cleveland's office and erupted into chants before being asked to leave by security.

The group called on advocates to review the constitutionality and challenge - HB471, HB341, HB63, HB35, HB306, HB113, SB188, SB145.

The NAACP and Senator Jay Chaudhuri, who represents various parts of Wake County, spoke out against these measures as well - raising concerns about provisions in some of the bills which might allow the state attorney general powers to investigate immigration cases.

"The very idea that my parents who immigrated here almost 50 years ago would be subjected to an investigation by the attorney general, because of an immigration status, is appalling," Chaudhuri said.

"It is economically insane, inhumane, unchristian and un-American," Anna Blackburn, vice president of the Harnett County NC NAACP, said of the laws in general.

