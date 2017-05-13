HOSPITAL

Illinois hospital on lockdown as inmate holds employee hostage

GENEVA, Illinois --
Delnor-Community Hospital in Geneva, Illinois, was on lockdown Saturday afternoon as police respond to a hostage situation involving an inmate, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

At about 12:30 p.m., an inmate being treated at the west suburban hospital grabbed a correctional officer's weapon.

One person, a hospital employee, was being held hostage, police said shortly before 3 p.m.

The hostage is a female staff member, who is being held in the hospital's emergency room area, Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Pat Gengler said.

The inmate was alone in the room with the hospital employee, and a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were on the scene, Gengler said. The situation was contained to a single room.

The rest of the emergency room area was evacuated, but other patients have remained in their rooms, Gengler said. The hospital was closed, and no one was being allowed to enter.

Hospital staff and paramedics have ambulances ready to transport anyone who comes to the hospital requiring emergency attention, according to the city's statement.

Individuals who may be visiting friends or family at the hospital are asked to stay away from the area during the standoff.

The hospital campus along Randall Road is closed, according to a city of Geneva statement.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.


