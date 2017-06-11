ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter happily shook the hands of every passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight that was headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia.
Passenger James Parker Sheffield recorded the 92-year-old making his way down the aisle and greeting everyone with a friendly smile.
As overhead pre-flight announcements were made, the former president grinned at every person he encountered and extended his hand for a shake.
Sheffield posted the video to his Twitter account saying, "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon."
Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj— JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017
As Sheffield shook Carter's hand he said, "What a pleasure. Thank you."
The video has been retweeted over 10,000 times.
Storyful added to this story.