Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on ATL flight

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter happily shook the hands of every passenger on Delta Air Lines flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: James Sheffield)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter happily shook the hands of every passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight that was headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia.

Passenger James Parker Sheffield recorded the 92-year-old making his way down the aisle and greeting everyone with a friendly smile.

As overhead pre-flight announcements were made, the former president grinned at every person he encountered and extended his hand for a shake.

Sheffield posted the video to his Twitter account saying, "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon."



As Sheffield shook Carter's hand he said, "What a pleasure. Thank you."

The video has been retweeted over 10,000 times.

Storyful added to this story.
