NEWS

Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme

EMBED </>More Videos

A Sheetz near the Johnston-Wake counties border was hit by a skimming scheme.

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Johnston County authorities are investigating a skimming scheme that happened over the course of more than a week inside of a Sheetz. They said the suspects could be linked to multiple crimes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sheriff's office confirms there was a skimming device placed on the card reader at the Sheetz located on N.C. Highway 50 at N.C. Highway 42 not far from the Johnston County and Wake County line.

Recent reports of skimmers in the area have involved the gas pump, but in this case, the culprits put the device on the card read inside of the store.

RELATED: Credit card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
RELATED: Credit card skimmer found at Spring Lake gas station

A spokesperson for the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a skimmer can be put on in a matter of seconds when a cashier's back is turned. Once the skimmer is on it can read your PIN and your magnetic strip.

Investigators said they believe the skimmer was on the store's card reader from June 29 through July 7 when an employee happened to find it.

EMBED More News Videos

Animation shows how a skimmer can be slipped on.



When asked how a customer could tell if there is a skimmer on the card reader, the sheriff's office spokesperson said it is hard to tell. He said even they were fooled.
Gracie Wells Chamblee said she stops for gas at that Sheetz location and was on her way there to get gas when she heard what happened.

"I'm going to wait until tomorrow when I can go to the bank and get some cash, cash money, not go through my card at all," Chamblee said.

Other people we talked to said they make a point to pay inside because they heard of skimming devices on gas pumps.

The sheriff's office said the people they believe are behind it are actually in jail in another county on unrelated charges. They said they plan to charge them in Johnston County.

They couldn't share too many details about the suspects because of the ongoing investigation but confirmed they believe the suspects could be linked to other similar crimes.

They said the Secret Service is helping with the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsskimmingcredit cardsfraudwake county newsjohnston county newsGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Credit card skimmer found at Spring Lake gas station
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
NEWS
Rep. Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after surgery
Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
What we know about the man who confessed to killing 4 in Pa.
More News
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
What we know about the man who confessed to killing 4 in Pa.
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
Show More
Person of interest questioned in Cumberland Co. assault
Woman shoots man in Lee County
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Hurricanes owner considering offer to sell team
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
More Video