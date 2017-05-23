RELATED: MANCHESTER POLICE NAME BOMBER, HUNT FOR ACCOMPLICES
David Leavitt, a freelance journalist, posted several 'insensitive' tweets to his account making light of the ISIS attack at Ariana Grande's concert.
The explosion left 22 people dead and injured almost 60.
His first tweet came moments after the incident made headlines.
"MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too," Leavitt wrote. The tweet was later deleted from his account.
Within minutes he sent out a second tweet saying, "Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks."
Leavitt has received a lot of backlash for the tweets.
"You know what it's not the time for? Your opinion on Ariana Grande and teen girl culture," one user said.
Other users quickly called Leavitt out for his insensitive nature.
"20 people or more die, and you immediately think of it as a great opportunity to try out your unique brand of observational idiocy. Amazing."
Other users are saying the inappropriate jokes should "end his career."
"This should be a career-ending couple tweets, buddy. Let's hope," someone tweeted.
Hours later, Leavitt sent out an apology tweet saying, "Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families."
But some Twitter users still feel it isn't enough.
"You could have just deleted all of it. But you care more about likes and RTs than compassion. Likes and RTs don't pay bills," one user responded.
While other's are telling the journalist to just give up.
Since the incident, Grande has reached out expressing her sorrow.
"Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," Grande tweeted.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
