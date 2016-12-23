NEWS

Joy in Fort Bragg as soldiers come home for the holidays
Emotional reunions as Fort Bragg soldiers return home.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Home for the holidays!

Members of the First Sustainment Command White Team returned to North Carolina on Friday after a nine-month tour of duty in Kuwait.

ABC11 Photojournalist Lou Guillette was at Pope Army Air Field as the soldiers had a joyful reunion with their families.

