Joy in Fort Bragg as soldiers come home for the holidays

Dog (Dee-Oh-Gee) waits patiently for Dad to return from Kuwait. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/u9lhS5O16f — Lou Guilette (@LouGuilette) December 23, 2016

1st TSC soldiers are home after 9 months in Kuwait. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MPkYAIZnuE — Lou Guilette (@LouGuilette) December 23, 2016

Home for the holidays!Members of the First Sustainment Command White Team returned to North Carolina on Friday after a nine-month tour of duty in Kuwait.ABC11 Photojournalist Lou Guillette was at Pope Army Air Field as the soldiers had a joyful reunion with their families.Watch the video above for a full report.