NEWS

Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor

EMBED </>More News Videos

Prosecution is not seeking the death penalty for two men accused of beating a UNC professor to death (WTVD)

By
HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the case of one of two men accused of beating a UNC professor to death in 2014.

Troy Arrington, of Chapel Hill, and Derick Davis II, of Durham, are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.

Feng Liu


The men allegedly hit Liu over the head with a stone as he walked in Chapel Hill. They then took his wallet. The research professor died a day later at the hospital.
The news stunned the community.

Arrington is being tried first.

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall is not seeking the death penalty.

Liu was an internationally-known scientist who had worked in UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy since 2005.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbeating deathmurderrobberyuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 men charged in death of UNC professor were out on bond
NEWS
Trump budget director 'getting the money together to build the wall'
Read the full White House budget blueprint
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
More News
Top Stories
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Flu season seems to be getting worse in North Carolina
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Raleigh town hall an 'adult conversation' on race issues
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
NC NAACP leader nearly arrested before news conference
Show More
Wake County contractor facing criminal charges
Still chilly! Good news is it will get warmer by weekend
16-year-old charged with rape in Fayetteville
NCCU falls to UC-Davis 67-63 in NCAA tournament
NCAA case tied to UNC's academic scandal delayed again
More News
Top Video
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Raleigh town hall an 'adult conversation' on race issues
Veteran who got one final fishing trip passes away
More Video