Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the case of one of two men accused of beating a UNC professor to death in 2014.
Troy Arrington, of Chapel Hill, and Derick Davis II, of Durham, are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.
The men allegedly hit Liu over the head with a stone as he walked in Chapel Hill. They then took his wallet. The research professor died a day later at the hospital.
The news stunned the community.
Arrington is being tried first.
Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall is not seeking the death penalty.
Liu was an internationally-known scientist who had worked in UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy since 2005.
