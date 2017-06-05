TIPS TO CONSERVE WATER

Mandatory water conservation is in effect for Henderson and Oxford after the Kerr Lake Regional Water Plant began having difficulties with its pumps.The town of Oxford's website said Kerr Lake Plant is down at this time. Mandatory Emergency Water Conservation is in effect till further notice.The Oxford Fire Department told ABC11 that they expect to run out of water at any moment. When water does come back online, there will be a boil-water status issued. For now, the town is under the mandatory conservation.The city of Henderson said the Kerr Plant issue is being addressed but it does not have an estimate of when the plant will be back to full capacity.The city urges all residents to "refrain from excessive use of water during this time."- Use dishwashers only when they are full. Washing dishes by hand (don't let the tap run!) saves about 25 gallons.- Adjust water level on clothes washing machines, if possible. Use full load only, if not adjustable.- Turn off faucets while brushing teeth, etc. saves about five gallons per day.- Reduce water used per flush by installing toilet tank displacement inserts. A plastic jug may often be used as an alternative. DO NOT USE BRICKS, as they disintegrate when soaked and the resulting grit hinders closing of the flap valve.- Use sink and tub stoppers to avoid wasting water.- Keep a bottle of chilled water in the refrigerator for drinking.- Find and fix leaks in faucets and water-using appliances. Faucets can usually be fixed cheaply and quickly by replacing washers.- Learn to read your water meter so you can judge how much water you use and what difference conservation makes.- Take shorter showers and shallow baths - saves about 25 gallons.- Reduce the number of toilet flushes per day. Each flush uses about 5 gallons (2 or 3 gallons, if you have water saving toilets).- Don't use a garbage disposal.