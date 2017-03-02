Kinston police arrest 5th suspect in June murder

Thomas Maurice Bullock, Tyrek Rashaad Leach, Jaquel Daquan Lawson and Christopher Daquonne Hembry

Kinston Police have arrested a fifth suspect in the June 2016 murder of an 18-year-old Kinston man.Jarion Jerrod Phillips, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of Antonio Lorenzo Hines.Hines was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Lynn Drive near Westside FWB Church on June 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Phillips is being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a $5 million secured bond.Four other suspects were arrested in June.Thomas Maurice Bullock Jr., then 18, of Kinston, and Tyrek Rashaad Leach, then 17, of Knightdale, were arrested June 26.Jaquel Daquan Lawson, 20, of Kinston, and Christopher Daquonne Hembry, then 19, also of Kinston, were arrested June 28.