NEWS

Kinston police arrest 5th suspect in June murder

Jarion Jerrod Phillips (Kinston Police Department)

KINSTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Kinston Police have arrested a fifth suspect in the June 2016 murder of an 18-year-old Kinston man.

Jarion Jerrod Phillips, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of Antonio Lorenzo Hines.

Hines was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Lynn Drive near Westside FWB Church on June 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips is being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a $5 million secured bond.

Four other suspects were arrested in June.

Thomas Maurice Bullock, Tyrek Rashaad Leach, Jaquel Daquan Lawson and Christopher Daquonne Hembry


Thomas Maurice Bullock Jr., then 18, of Kinston, and Tyrek Rashaad Leach, then 17, of Knightdale, were arrested June 26.

Jaquel Daquan Lawson, 20, of Kinston, and Christopher Daquonne Hembry, then 19, also of Kinston, were arrested June 28.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationarrestgun violenceteen killedKinston
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Democrat accuses Comey of withholding Russia information
Trump: Sessions 'honest,' but could have testified 'more accurately'
Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn met with Russian ambassador during transition
More News
Top Stories
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Peeping suspect previously charged with same crime
16 new NC flu deaths in the last week
Students stunned after Kestrel Heights ordered closed
Fayetteville PD, murder victim's family seek answers
Board questions role of UNC's civil rights center
Sessions steps aside from Russia-contact investigation
Show More
Man attempts to snatch baby from mom at NC Walmart
Appeals court deals setback to Governor Cooper
Sunday mimosas before noon? 'Brunch Bill' wants that
Court date set for owners of maligned Woodlake Dam
Clemons scores 51, Campbell shocks Asheville 81-79
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos