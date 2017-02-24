ABC11 TOGETHER

Harnett County Korean War veteran gets dying wish -- to go fishing one more time

EMBED </>More News Videos

Frank Taylor, a Korean War veteran in hospice care, got his final wish -- to go fishing one last time.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Korean War veteran in hospice care gets his final wish granted:

To go fishing one last time.

On Friday, workers at Pruitt Health Hospice and the non-profit Second Wind Dreams took Frank Taylor out on a pontoon boat on Jordan Lake.

"His CNA asked him if he had one more last thing to do, what would it be, and he said to go fishing one more time," Karen Thompson, a hospice administrator, said.

The 87-year-old served the country in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War.

"Change planes, pick up the wounded, carry them back to North Africa where they were based," his wife, Lena Taylor, described his duties.

"I've made three trips to North Africa," Frank said.

Now, the veteran's lungs and heart are both battling each other and failing.

"He's totally bedbound," Thompson said. "He's unable to walk. His wife has to feed him and do pretty much everything for him."

Their bonds of love are stronger than ever.



"I've had three heart attacks; survived all three so I can aggravate her," Frank joked as everyone on the boat laughed.

As Lena tells it, she wasn't an easy catch -- Frank's daughter had to help reel her in.

" 'Why won't you date my, let my dad take you out to eat?' I said, 'because I don't believe in nothing he says,' " Lena recalled, as laughter again erupted on the boat.

Frank met Lena later in life. She was a widow, and her son said his love for fishing is what really won her over. He said Lena wanted his approval of Frank before getting serious, and the fishing boat he saw hitched to Frank's truck when they first met made the two best friends in 10 minutes.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

All of them share in the love story as Frank's final chapter heads for a close. He reeled in a fish, put on a line, given to them by a good Samaritan nearby, making his final wish come true.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it," Frank said. "I've had a good life."

"And it's been a wonderful 27 years," Lena said, and leaned in to give Frank a kiss.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsabc11 togetherfishingveteranharnett county newsfeel goodgood samaritangood newsApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
15 puppies in need of care and support
Tobacco Road Marathon
Air Force veteran on a mission to help fellow vets
Durham firefighter finds, returns man's life savings
More abc11 together
NEWS
Fayetteville PD has warning about needle-toting thief
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Nash County teacher charged in sex crimes with student
More News
Top Stories
Family grieves after Garner PD chase claims teen's life
Nash County teacher charged in sex crimes with student
Joyful reunion for Syrian family, 4-year-old daughter
Youngsville Elementary School teacher facing heroin charge
Fayetteville PD has warning about needle-toting thief
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
No verdict in trial Wake County man who killed in-laws
Show More
No Internet for frustrated new home owners
College softball tournament feeling no effect from HB2
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
NAACP urges NC boycott over conservative laws
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
More News
Top Video
Family grieves after Garner PD chase claims teen's life
Real-life 'Hidden Figure' has connection to Durham
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
No verdict in trial Wake County man who killed in-laws
More Video