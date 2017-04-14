Large Verizon outage resolved for Chapel Hill customers

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Town of Chapel Hill said a large Verizon outage prevented customers from making phone calls Thursday.
Large outage for @verizon wireless customers. View map at https://t.co/yG88zVzvpJ. @ChapelHillPD @ChapelHillFD @ChapelHillEM #VerizonOutage pic.twitter.com/QtUKe5iWUB— Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) April 13, 2017
Service was restored on Friday, town officials said.
Click here to see Verizon's outage map, which showed a substantial area without service over Chapel Hill.
Repairs were completed Friday and everything was operational again.
