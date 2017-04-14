NEWS

Large Verizon outage resolved for Chapel Hill customers

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Chapel Hill said a large Verizon outage prevented customers from making phone calls Thursday.


Service was restored on Friday, town officials said.

Click here to see Verizon's outage map, which showed a substantial area without service over Chapel Hill.

Repairs were completed Friday and everything was operational again.

