Wake County residents better the community through 'Good Deeds Day'

Wake County residents participate in International Good Deeds Day (Credit: Julie Wilson/Twitter)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Residents in 24 locations across Wake County gathered Sunday to participate in International Good Deeds Day.

One of those locations is the New Bern House in Raleigh, where we meet Barry Schwartz, the executive director of the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services.

"We try to bring everybody together on a day like today," Schwartz said.

Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services is also the organization credited with organizing the day throughout Wake County, but Schwartz said this day is not limited to a single faith.

"I think everybody has faith," he said. "It may be in a religious community but it also may be in justice, it may be in their families, (and) it may be in themselves."

Since beginning in 2007, International Good Deeds Day has spread to 60 countries, uniting over one million volunteers in efforts of changing the globe.

At the New Bern House, volunteers helped the soup kitchen and gathered clothes.

"It doesn't matter how large or how small (the deed is), it just matters that you're out there and that you're helping people," Schwartz said.

He said the goal is to improve the lives of others, hoping to change the world one volunteer at a time.

