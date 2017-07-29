FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

POLICE: Man accidentally fires gun in car outside Fayetteville mall, hits driver

(Photo/Shutterstock)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect responsible for accidentally shooting a man in the parking lot of a Fayetteville mall.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 6:30 Saturday night in the food court parking lot at Cross Creek Mall.

Officials said three men were inside of a car when a backseat passenger took out a gun that accidentally discharged, shooting the driver in the arm.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities have not released the men's identities or commented on how the gun was discharged.

However, police said the three men are acquaintances.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingmallfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Fayetteville residents frustrated over dam repair plans
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
Fayetteville teen beats tumor, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold
More fayetteville news
NEWS
Inside the tumultuous 48 hours before Priebus left the White House
CO official: 'Marijuana is gateway drug to homicide'
Police identify man killed in Durham shooting
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
More News
Top Stories
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Husband and wife both promoted to captain at NYPD ceremony
CO official: 'Marijuana is gateway drug to homicide'
Police identify man killed in Durham shooting
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
An autumn-like treat on the way!
Police officer gets desk duty for wearing 'racist' shirt
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
Show More
John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
Dogs found in 'squalor' in California home
FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos