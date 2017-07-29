Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect responsible for accidentally shooting a man in the parking lot of a Fayetteville mall.According to authorities, the incident happened around 6:30 Saturday night in the food court parking lot at Cross Creek Mall.Officials said three men were inside of a car when a backseat passenger took out a gun that accidentally discharged, shooting the driver in the arm.The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, the shooter fled the scene.Authorities have not released the men's identities or commented on how the gun was discharged.However, police said the three men are acquaintances.