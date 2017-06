A Queens man is accused of exposing himself at a public pool on Long Island.Police say the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at Forest City Park Pool in Wantagh.Authorities say a 17-year-old lifeguard saw 33-year-old Wilson Kenney rub his groin area and expose himself while seated on a park bench.After an investigation, he was arrested without incident.Kenney is charged with public lewdness.