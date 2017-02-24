  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham novelist Michael Peterson enters plea in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen
NEWS

Durham man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets

Adam Sanchez (Carrboro Police Department)

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man is facing felony charges after police say he was trying to sell fake tickets to the upcoming Duke vs. UNC men's basketball game.

Carrboro police charged 25-year-old Adam Sanchez Thursday with attempt to obtain property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark after, they say, he was found in possession of numerous counterfeit tickets to the March 4, 2017 game.

Authorities say the investigation began when a Carrboro police investigator noticed a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller.

At an arranged meeting, the investigator determined that the tickets were counterfeit and Sanchez was arrested.

Sanchez is currently being held in the Orange County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Police say anyone who purchased tickets from Sanchez is asked to call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the tickets were actually purchased.

If you have additional information about the incident, please contact the Carrboro Police Department at (919)918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919)942-7515.

Authorities warn that anyone interested in buying tickets to high profile games such as Duke vs. UNC to use caution when purchasing them from another person. They recommend that tickets only be purchased from a trusted source.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar Heels
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump doubles down on attacks against media at CPAC
FBI investigates fatal shooting as hate crime
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
President Trump reiterates call for US nuclear supremacy
More News
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
NAACP to announce plans for NC economic boycott
Plea in wife's death lets Peterson maintain innocence
Show More
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
Wake leaders discuss role of school resource officers
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos