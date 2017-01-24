NEWS

Man arrested, charged in rape case of 11-year-old Alamance County girl who was taken from bus stop

Greg Daniel Overman (Alamance Sheriff's Office)

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A 39-year-old man is facing rape and sex offense charges involving an 11-year-old girl who was taken from an Alamance County bus stop last year.

Alamance County investigators announced during a news conference Tuesday that authorities arrested Greg Daniel Overman Monday and charged him with with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult in connection with the October 2016 incident.

WGHP reports, the incident happened on October 10th as the victim was waiting for the school bus on Mebane Oaks Road near the Orange County line.

The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car and flag down a passing car.

At the time of the rape, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he hoped the little girl's attacker spends the rest of his life in prison.

