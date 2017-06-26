Man arrested in Fayetteville rape case

Authorities in Fayetteville have arrested a man in connection with a rape and other offenses.Police have charged 26-year-old Antoine D. Martin with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, crimes against nature, assault on a female, and assault by strangulation.The victim was an acquaintance of Martin's when the offenses happened on June 16 and June 17, according to authorities.Martin is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.