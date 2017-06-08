NEWS

Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Florida

Warning: this video contains graphic elements. (Parker Simpson via Storyful)

A man was attacked by a shark in Key West, Florida.

Parker Simpson was spearfishing near Middle Sambo Reef when an 8-foot reef shark attacked him. Simpson said the shark "came out of nowhere" and first thought that the animal was trying to get a black grouper fish he had caught. But the shark charged at Simpson and his friend, taking a bite out of his fins and then his leg.

Simpson told Storyful he lost more than two pints of blood. He later said he spent four hours at a hospital.
