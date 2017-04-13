NEWS

Man badly burned in Durham home explosion, fire

A Durham man was badly burned after an explosion at a home on Colfax Street.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was badly burned after an explosion at a Durham house on Thursday evening.

It happened about 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Colfax Street. The blast occurred when the man entered the bathroom. The force of the blast dislodged several walls and the floor.

When Durham firefighters arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with severe burns to his upper body and arms. They also saw light smoke from the roof of the one-story residential structure.

They put out the fire in about six minutes.

The burned man was taken to the UNC Burn Center by Durham County EMS. His condition was not immediately knowm.

The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

