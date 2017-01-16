NEWS

Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases

Larry Dean Hunt (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department said Monday that a man is charged in two separate rape cases. One attack allegedly happened in November, while the second dates back to 2007.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit said 50-year-old Larry Dean Hunt was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in an alleged attack on an acquaintance November 9.

During the course of the investigation, detectives got information that led to charging Hunt with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense in an unsolved case from 2007 involving a different victim.

Hunt was take to the Cumberland County Detention Center and held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Detectives are looking for more information about Hunt. You can call SVU Detective R. Deshields at (910) 580-3016, SVU Detective J. Benazzi at (910) 257-3668, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

